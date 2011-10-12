TEXT-S&P afrms rtgs on EEPK's public-sector covered bonds

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 12

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed Erste Europaeische Pfandbrief- und Kommunalkreditbank's public-sector covered bonds.

-- We have affirmed our 'AA+' ratings on these public-sector covered bonds following our review.

-- The outlook remains stable.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AA+' credit ratings on Erste Europaeische Pfandbrief- und Kommunalkreditbank AG's (EEPK) public-sector covered bonds following a review. The outlook remains stable (see list below).

For our rating affirmation on EEPK's public-sector covered bonds, we have reviewed the asset and cash flow information provided as of June 30, 2011.