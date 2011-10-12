CORRECTED-TEXT-S&P raises rtgs on European CDO V's class A1 & A2 notes

(Corrects the RIC which was wrongly inserted in the 1st parah beside the text.) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 12-

OVERVIEW

-- GSC European CDO V's class A1 and A2 notes have repaid about EUR9.99 million since our previous review in December 2009.

-- In the same period, the portfolio's proportions of defaulted assets and those rated in the 'CCC' category have decreased.

-- Considering these factors, we have raised our ratings on the class A1 and A2 notes to 'AA- (sf)' to reflect the increased credit enhancement.

-- GSC European CDO V is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised to 'AA- (sf)' its credit ratings on GSC European CDO V PLC's outstanding EUR208.16 million class A1 and A2 notes (see list below).

Since we last reviewed this transaction in December 2009 (see "Transaction Update: GSC European CDO V PLC," published Dec. 17, 2009), the class A overcollateralization test, as described in the transaction documents, has been failing. As a result, the issuer has used interest proceeds to amortize the class A1 and A2 notes. These classes of notes, which rank pari-passu, have repaid about EUR9.99 million since our previous review.

On the assets side, we note that the amount of assets that we consider as defaulted has reduced to 1.73% from 5.84% of the total collateral since our last review. Furthermore, our analysis also shows that the amount of assets rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', or 'CCC-') has decreased to 11.06% from 15.09% since our last review.

As a result of the above factors, we consider that the level of credit enhancement available to the class A1 and A2 notes is now consistent with higher ratings than previously assigned. We have therefore raised our rating on these classes of notes to 'AA- (sf)' from 'A+ (sf)'.

We note that the issuer currently holds EUR2.46 million of unhedged non-euro-denominated assets. The portfolio manager has confirmed that it will not enter into any currency swap for these assets. Therefore, we did not give credit to these assets in our cash flow model.

None of the ratings was affected by either the largest obligor default test or the largest industry default test-two supplemental stress tests that we introduced as part of our criteria update (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009).

BNP Paribas Securities Services (AA/Negative/A-1+) acts as account bank and custodian. Citibank N.A. (A+/Negative/A-1) and Credit Suisse International (A+/Stable/A-1) currently provide currency swaps on an aggregate of EUR20.2 million non-euro-denominated assets. We have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria and, in our view, the participants to the transaction are appropriately rated to support a 'AA- (sf)' rating (see "Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

GSC European CDO V is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.