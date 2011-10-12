TEXT-Fitch:O2 internet call plan underlines operators' challenges

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 12- Fitch Ratings says O2's plans announced today to introduce free
calls to mobiles and landlines over the internet highlight a key challenge for
mobile operators - overcoming the commoditisation of voice calls - a process
which is being facilitated by falling mobile termination rates. Offering their
own applications will be one way for operators to differentiate their products
and retain a share of this growing market.
The Financial Times reported that Telefonica (BBB+/Stable) will
trial an internet-calling product called 'O2 Connect' in the UK, which may
become a commercial service in 2012. This will initially be a downloadable
application available on Apple and Android smartphones. The application could
potentially allow a Skype-type account - and phone number - to be accessed from
a number of devices.
"A key barrier to free voice at present is mobile termination rates which
remain high compared to land line rates," says Damien Chew, Senior Director in
Fitch's TMT team in London. "However, regulatory pressure has and will continue
to drive these rates down. The lower they go, the more attractive free voice as
a loss leader becomes to a variety of market players, beyond just internet call
companies. This will translate into more downward pressure on voice prices."
The potential danger of this development for the operators is that they
could become utility-like, providing undifferentiated data-only tariffs subject
to intense price competition, with profit being siphoned off by application
providers. However, mobile operators could combat this by using their knowledge
of their networks - and possibly their ability to manage data flows through
these applications - to claim a share of the application revenues to reinforce
both profits and brand image.
Overall, Fitch expects no negative revenue implications for O2 from the
move. The product, if successful, could be a significant brand differentiator,
attracting customers to O2's data offering rather than competitors'. Any
potential negative price implications will be further mitigated by the
widespread practice of bundling voice, SMS and data for the UK's post-paid
customers.
This application has network implications also, in that it could allow calls
to be routed through WiFi connections rather than through mobile networks. This,
if competitors follow suit, may remove one of the few remaining differentiators
between networks - domestic signal coverage.