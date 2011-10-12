TEXT-Fitch:North American financial institutions drive wider CDS

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 12- Global credit default swap (CDS) spreads widened slightly, though
this time the movement came from across the pond, according to Fitch Solutions
in its latest Risk and Performance Monitor.
While European sovereigns saw a reprieve with spreads tightening 2%, CDS on
North American financial institutions widened another 1.7%. 'The most notable
underperformers were AIG and Goldman Sachs Group , which came out
13% and 9%,respectively,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger.
Elsewhere, Germany led the CDS rally in Europe, with spreads finishing the
week 12% tighter after tasting record high levels mid-week. However, 'Belgium
bucked the trend and finished the week 9% wider, likely due to concerns
surrounding Dexia ,' said Allmendinger.
