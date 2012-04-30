TEXT-S&P affirms Alumina Ltd. rtgs; off watch; outlook is negative

Apr 30 -
Overview
-- Current trading conditions in the aluminum industry are challenging,
driven by soft aluminum prices, the strong Australian dollar, and increasing
input costs.
-- We affirmed the 'BBB' rating on Alumina and removed it from
CreditWatch negative, as we expect that Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals
(AWAC) would adjust its operations to respond to market conditions or Alumina
would exercise its financial levers to protect its credit metrics.
-- The outlook is negative because we expect Alumina's earnings to be
weaker in 2012 if these trading conditions were to persist, which could worsen
its credit metrics.
Rating Action
On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB'
long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Australian mining company
Alumina Ltd. We also removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative
implications, where they were placed on March 28, 2012. The outlook is
negative.
Rationale
The negative outlook reflects our concerns that current challenging trading
conditions could weaken Alumina's earnings. If currently soft aluminum and
alumina prices, higher input costs, and the strength of the Australian dollar
were to persist, it will worsen Alumina's key cash flow metrics in 2012.
Although aluminum demand continues to grow in 2012, we expect it to grow at a
slower pace than that of 2011. Combined with the current oversupply, this
would dampen aluminum prices. In the first three months of calendar 2012,
aluminum prices have averaged at about US$0.99 per pound, compared to an
average of US$1.09 per pound in 2011. In addition, the Australian dollar
remains at above parity against the U.S. dollar. We also expect oil and
caustic prices to remain at relatively high levels in 2012.