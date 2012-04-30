TEXT-S&P summary: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp.

Apr 30 -
Summary analysis -- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. ----------------- 30-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic
Primary SIC: Semiconductors
Mult. CUSIP6: 55932R
Mult. CUSIP6: 55U322
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Mar-2010 B+/-- B+/--
04-Feb-2009 NR/-- NR/--
21-Dec-2008 SD/-- SD/--
16-Oct-2008 CCC/-- CCC/--
Rationale
The ratings on Korea-based nonmemory chipmaker MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. (MagnaChip;
B+/Stable/--) reflect its exposure to the highly competitive and fragmented market for nonmemory
semiconductors, volatility in the semiconductor industry, and the company's concentrated
customer network. At the same time, good relationships with customers, modest diversification of
its business, and lack of near-term debt maturities support the ratings.
MagnaChip designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The
company divides its operations into three main business units: display solutions, power
solutions, and semiconductor manufacturing services. The display solutions business produces
flat panel display drivers primarily for mobile phones, liquid crystal display (LCD) TVs, and
notebooks. The power solutions business produces metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect
transistors (MOSFETs), insulated gate bipolar mode transistors (IGBT), analog switches, and
DC-DC converters. The semiconductor manufacturing services business produces semiconductor
wafers for third parties, based on clients' designs.