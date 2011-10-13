版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 13日 星期四 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's:Rtgs of 12 transactions unaffected by dwngrde of Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.

Oct 13 Argon Capital PLC and Credit-Linked Enhanced Asset Repackagings (C.L.E.A.R.) Public Limited Company

*Moody's: Ratings of 12 transactions unaffected by recent downgrade of Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.

