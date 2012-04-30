TEXT-S&P cuts Santander UK LT rating & affirms ST;outlook stable

Apr 30 -
Overview
-- We consider that U.K.-based bank Santander UK PLC (SanUK) is less
affected than its parent, Banco Santander S.A. (Santander), by the downgrade
of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2) on April 26, 2012.
-- Therefore, while we lowered the counterparty credit ratings on Spanish
bank Santander to 'A-/A-2' from 'A+/A-1', we are only lowering our long-term
rating on SanUK to 'A' from 'A+' and affirming our 'A-1' short-term rating.
-- We are lowering our issue ratings on SanUK's dated subordinated
instruments to 'BBB' from 'A-', and our issue ratings on its hybrid
instruments to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.
-- The stable outlook on the counterparty credit ratings reflects our
view that SanUK's stand-alone credit profile is likely to remain resilient
despite moderate earnings pressures in 2012. It further reflects that we would
not expect to downgrade SanUK if the ratings on Santander were lowered by a
further notch.
Rating Action
On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
counterparty credit rating on Santander UK PLC (SanUK) to 'A' from 'A+'. At
the same time, we affirmed the 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit rating.
The outlook is stable.
We lowered our issue ratings on SanUK's dated subordinated instruments to
'BBB' from 'A-'. We also lowered our issue ratings on SanUK's hybrid
instruments to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'.