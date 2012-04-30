TEXT-S&P afms rtgs on Grupo Catalana Occidente entities;otlk stable

Apr 30 -

Overview

-- On April 26, 2012, we downgraded the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1', and maintained a negative outlook.

-- Under our criteria, we allow up to a two-notch differential between the ratings on the core operating entities of Spanish insurance group Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. y Sociedades Dependientes (GCO) and the ratings on the Spanish sovereign, owing to GCO's exposure to higher-rated eurozone sovereigns through its trade credit insurance business.

-- We are therefore affirming the 'A-' rating on GCO's core operating entities.

-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that GCO will continue to demonstrate resilience in both revenues and earnings.

Rating Action

On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-' long-term counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on the core operating entities of Spanish insurance group Grupo Catalana Occidente, S.A. y Sociedades Dependientes (GCO). The outlook on all entities is stable.