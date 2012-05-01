TEXT-S&P affirms Canopius Syndicate 4444 LSA at '2+'

May 01 -
Overview
-- Canopius Group Ltd. (CGL; not rated) is the main capacity provider and
the ultimate parent of Canopius Managing Agents - Syndicate 4444.
-- The boards of CGL and Omega Insurance Holdings Ltd. (not rated) have
announced that they have agreed terms for a recommended cash acquisition of
Omega by CGL.
-- In our opinion, this will not materially affect Syndicate 4444's
business or financial profiles.
-- We are, therefore, affirming the Lloyd's Syndicate Assessment on
Syndicate 4444 at '2+'. The outlook is stable.
Assessment Action
On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its Lloyd's
Syndicate Assessment (LSA) on Canopius Managing Agents - Syndicate 4444
(Canopius or the syndicate) at '2+'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view that the planned acquisition of Omega
Insurance Holdings Ltd (Omega, not rated) by Canopius Group Ltd. (CGL; not
rated) will not materially affect Syndicate 4444's business or financial
profiles. We expect CGL to carefully manage the execution risk associated with
the potential integration of Omega's business with the syndicate's. In
particular, our base-case assumption is that this transaction will not harm
Syndicate 4444's capitalization and operating performance.
Our opinion of the syndicate's capitalization is largely based on our view
that CGL's risk-based capital adequacy, as measured using Standard & Poor's
model, is currently marginal. We forecast that CGL's risk-based capital will
not deteriorate from its current level after executing this acquisition,
despite the additional catastrophe exposure from Omega. This is largely due to
two planned capital injections, totaling GBP73.6 million, that will occur once
the Omega acquisition has completed. One will be from Bregal Capital LLP, (GBP35
million) which currently owns about 85% of CGL, and the other from Tower Group
Inc. (GBP38.6 million).
We expect Canopius to post good results prospectively. Our base-case
assumption is that Syndicate 4444 will achieve a combined ratio close to 95%
in 2012, assuming normalized historical levels of catastrophe losses. (Lower
combined ratios indicate better profitability. A combined ratio of greater
than 100% signifies an underwriting loss.) Given the expected underperformance
of most investment classes, we forecast that the syndicate will post a return
on revenue (ROR) close to 10% in 2012.
The assessment continues to reflect the syndicate's marginal capitalization,
exposure to potentially large losses, and the potential execution risk
associated with the Omega acquisition. However, these are mitigated by our
view of the syndicate's good competitive position, good prospective earnings,
and strong risk controls.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that CGL's
capitalization following the Omega acquisition will not deteriorate beyond
current levels.
We could lower the assessment in the next two years if:
-- CGL's, and thus the syndicate's, capitalization deteriorates further
from its current level; and
-- The syndicate's underwriting performance does not improve to a level
in line with our expectations for 2012.
We consider that the syndicate's marginal capitalization and the execution
risk associated with the integration of Omega's business with that of the
syndicate constrains any potential upside in the assessment over the next two
years.
