TEXT-S&P affirms Canopius Syndicate 4444 LSA at '2+'

May 01 -

Overview

-- Canopius Group Ltd. (CGL; not rated) is the main capacity provider and the ultimate parent of Canopius Managing Agents - Syndicate 4444.

-- The boards of CGL and Omega Insurance Holdings Ltd. (not rated) have announced that they have agreed terms for a recommended cash acquisition of Omega by CGL.

-- In our opinion, this will not materially affect Syndicate 4444's business or financial profiles.

-- We are, therefore, affirming the Lloyd's Syndicate Assessment on Syndicate 4444 at '2+'. The outlook is stable.

Assessment Action

On May 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its Lloyd's Syndicate Assessment (LSA) on Canopius Managing Agents - Syndicate 4444 (Canopius or the syndicate) at '2+'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our view that the planned acquisition of Omega Insurance Holdings Ltd (Omega, not rated) by Canopius Group Ltd. (CGL; not rated) will not materially affect Syndicate 4444's business or financial profiles. We expect CGL to carefully manage the execution risk associated with the potential integration of Omega's business with the syndicate's. In particular, our base-case assumption is that this transaction will not harm Syndicate 4444's capitalization and operating performance.

Our opinion of the syndicate's capitalization is largely based on our view that CGL's risk-based capital adequacy, as measured using Standard & Poor's model, is currently marginal. We forecast that CGL's risk-based capital will not deteriorate from its current level after executing this acquisition, despite the additional catastrophe exposure from Omega. This is largely due to two planned capital injections, totaling GBP73.6 million, that will occur once the Omega acquisition has completed. One will be from Bregal Capital LLP, (GBP35 million) which currently owns about 85% of CGL, and the other from Tower Group Inc. (GBP38.6 million).

We expect Canopius to post good results prospectively. Our base-case assumption is that Syndicate 4444 will achieve a combined ratio close to 95% in 2012, assuming normalized historical levels of catastrophe losses. (Lower combined ratios indicate better profitability. A combined ratio of greater than 100% signifies an underwriting loss.) Given the expected underperformance of most investment classes, we forecast that the syndicate will post a return on revenue (ROR) close to 10% in 2012.

The assessment continues to reflect the syndicate's marginal capitalization, exposure to potentially large losses, and the potential execution risk associated with the Omega acquisition. However, these are mitigated by our view of the syndicate's good competitive position, good prospective earnings, and strong risk controls.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectation that CGL's capitalization following the Omega acquisition will not deteriorate beyond current levels.

We could lower the assessment in the next two years if:

-- CGL's, and thus the syndicate's, capitalization deteriorates further from its current level; and

-- The syndicate's underwriting performance does not improve to a level in line with our expectations for 2012.

We consider that the syndicate's marginal capitalization and the execution risk associated with the integration of Omega's business with that of the syndicate constrains any potential upside in the assessment over the next two years.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010

-- Assumptions For Quantitative Metrics Used In Rating Insurers Globally, April 14, 2011

-- Lloyd's Syndicate Assessment Methodology Revised In Light Of Lloyd's Market's Move To Annual Accounting, June 28, 2006

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

Assessment List

Affirmed

To

Canopius Managing Agents - Syndicate 4444

Lloyd's Syndicate Assessment 2+/Stable