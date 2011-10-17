TEXT-Fitch rates Phoenix at 'BB';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 17- Fitch Ratings has assigned Phoenix Pharmahandel GmbH & Co. KGA ('Phoenix') a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned Phoenix's EUR506m guaranteed senior unsecured bond a rating of 'B+".

The ratings are supported by Phoenix's market leading positions in the European pharmaceuticals wholesale markets, as well as the company's solid underlying fundamentals. Positive rating factors also include Phoenix's wide geographical coverage - which leaves it relatively resilient to changes in healthcare systems in single countries, its integrated business model which enhances the Phoenix's profitability, and its solid and relatively predictable cash flow generation, with relatively low capex requirements. Negative ratings factors include Phoenix's relatively low EBITDA margin when compared to other industries, competitive pressure from pharmacy acquisitions if European pharmacy markets continue liberalizing as well as some margin pressure as a result of cost containment policies from European governments and the still relatively high leverage for the rating level.

Fitch expects debt protection measures to improve by FYE2013/14 with the lease and ABS/Factoring adjusted ND/EBITDAR (x) to reach about 4x and EBITDAR net fixed charge cover to amount to above 3.5x. The company has a financial policy to reduce net debt further to reach an unadjusted net debt / EBITDA ratio of 3x at FYE2013/14. No large acquisitions or meaningful dividends are planned by the company over the next three years.

Phoenix is the market leader in the European pharmaceuticals wholesale markets with 10 number one market positions and eight number two or three market positions in the 23 countries it operates in. Such strong market positioning helps Phoenix to benefit from economies of scale, while its pan-European coverage helps it to be a partner of choice for big pharmaceutical companies, which tend to reduce their number of wholesalers and prefer those with operations in many European countries.

The group's cash flow generation is helped by the regulated markets it operates in. 70% to 80% of the group's wholesale turnover is generated with prescription drugs, the prices of which are regulated, thus ensuring a relatively predictable sales and EBITDA development. Demand for medicines is also non-discretionary- with the growth in pharmaceuticals wholesale and retail driven by the growing European medicines market. The European pharmaceuticals market is expected by IMS Health to grow by 2% to 5% in Europe from 2011 to 2015 - driven mainly by the ageing of population, chronic diseases and technological advances.

With an EBITDAR margin of 3.1%, which is enhanced by is presence in retail pharmacies, Phoenix has like many of its industry peers - a relatively low profitability compared to other industries. The low level of profitability is however also linked to a relatively low risk in its operating model and connected with some stability and predictability in profit margin.

Phoenix's cash flow generation is solid: Over the past four years the company has been showing consistently its ability to generate FFO of about EUR300m annually, or an FFO margin of 1.4% to 1.6% of sales. FFO/Sales (%) is expected to increase further over time, due to lower interest costs, some sales growth and lower tax payments as a result of the group's program to optimize the tax structure.

Phoenix's intention is to continue to acquire pharmacies and pharmacy chains in the current market to profit from higher margins in the retail segment. Size helps the company to leverage costs but also helps it to be a partner of choice for big pharma. As Phoenix's competitors are also acquiring pharmacies there might be the risk that Phoenix loses customers once pharmacy liberalization in a country starts and Phoenix's wholesale competitors acquire pharmacies in a larger scale. Further liberalization of the pharmacy markets in Germany and other key European markets is however not likely according to the company and recent legislation. The assigned ratings factor-in the company's intention to pursue profitable and financially sound add-on acquisitions (mainly pharmacies) within a pre-defined budget of EUR60m-EUR70m. Government's cost containment is expected to have a negative impact on sales and profitability over time. The effect is expected by Fitch to be somewhat mitigated by shifts in product mixes towards own label products and efficiency enhancement programs.