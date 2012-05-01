TEXT-Fitch :Sovereigns lead global CDS liquidity to new high

May 01 - Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, says that as of last Friday's
market close average global CDS liquidity is at its highest level since March 2006 (when Fitch's
liquidity scores data began), driven by a surge in liquidity for both developed and emerging
market sovereigns over the past month.
"CDS liquidity on Belgium moved up seven regional percentile rankings in the
past month, making it now the second most liquid sovereign behind Italy, whilst
Germany and France also both experienced notable upticks in liquidity that have
left their CDS trading in the thirty-fifth and fifth regional percentiles
respectively," said Diana Allmendinger, Director, Fitch Solutions, New York.
In emerging markets, CDS liquidity on Columbia and Venezuela saw the biggest
jumps of fifteen and eight regional percentiles respectively, leaving Fitch's
developed and emerging market sovereign liquidity indices at 7.63 and 7.78,
versus 7.95 and 8.04 one month previously (the lower the score the higher the
CDS liquidity).
At the corporate level, the CDS market is showing greatest concern over
prospects for the global technology sector.
"In the past month, global technology has gone from being the least to the third
least liquid sector, with average spreads widening by 14% - more than for any
other corporate sector. In Europe, this has been led by Nokia, whose CDS jumped
73% wider during the period," Allmendinger added.
Link to Fitch Solutions' Report: Fitch Solutions' Global Liquidity Scores Commentary - Issue
66