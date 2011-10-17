版本:
2011年 10月 17日 星期一

BRIEF-Moody's ups Emaar's rtngs to Ba3 on refinancing; stable otlk (UAE)

Oct 17 Emaar Properties

* Moody's upgrades Emaar's ratings to Ba3 from B1 on refinancing; stable outlook (UAE)

