TEXT-S&P revises Ericsson outlook to neg; affirmed at 'BBB+'

Jan 08 -

Overview

-- Ericsson's adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 9.7% in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, and we think it could remain at about 10% through 2013.

-- We expect ST-Ericsson to continue to report significant losses and negative cash flow in 2013 and we are unclear about Ericsson's options for its ST-Ericsson shareholding.

-- We are revising the outlook to negative, reflecting the possibility of a one-notch downgrade over the next two years, notably if profitability did not recover from current levels.

Rating Action

On Jan. 8, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Sweden-based telecommunications equipment supplier Ericsson (Telefonaktiebolaget L.M.) to negative from stable.

At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Ericsson.