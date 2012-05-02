版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 2日 星期三 18:27 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's:High oil prices spur margins for global crude & NGL producers

May 02 Oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs)

Moody's : High Oil Prices Spur Margins for Global Crude & NGL Producers

