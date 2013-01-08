TEXT-S&P summary: Dana Holding Corp.

Jan 08 -

Summary analysis -- Dana Holding Corp. ---------------------------- 08-Jan-2013

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/NR Country: United States

State/Province: Ohio

Primary SIC: Motor vehicle

parts and

accessories

Mult. CUSIP6: 235811

Mult. CUSIP6: 23581A

Mult. CUSIP6: 23581B

Mult. CUSIP6: 235825

Mult. CUSIP6: 23582L

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Mar-2012 BB/NR BB/NR

24-Jan-2011 BB-/NR BB-/NR

25-May-2010 B+/NR B+/NR

03-Dec-2009 B/NR B/NR

22-May-2009 B-/NR B-/NR

21-May-2009 SD/NR SD/NR

11-May-2009 CC/NR CC/NR

13-Jan-2009 B/NR B/NR

13-Nov-2008 B+/NR B+/NR

08-Feb-2008 BB-/NR BB-/NR

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Toledo, Ohio-based Dana Holding Corp. reflect its "weak" business risk profile as a major supplier in the driveline segment of the highly competitive and volatile global light-vehicle and commercial-vehicle supply markets, and its "significant" financial risk profile.

Our view of the financial risk profile is based on Dana's track record of free cash flow generation, which we believe is sustainable at current levels of production; the lack of any significant near-term debt maturities; and its manageable unfunded pension obligation. Accordingly, we believe Dana's performance and financial policy will enable it to sustain its improved credit measures.

Also, we believe Dana will evolve its global footprint and expand its aftermarket business, both through acquisitions and internal growth. There has been management continuity since 2011 with the appointments of Roger Wood as CEO and William Quigley as CFO. We believe the board and management will continue to favor relatively low leverage and free cash flow generation.