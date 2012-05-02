版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 2日 星期三 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's places Central European Media Enterprises Ltd's ratings (CFR at B3) under review

May 02 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd (CME)

* Moody's places Central European Media Enterprises Ltd's ratings (CFR at B3) under review for upgrade

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐