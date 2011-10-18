TEXT-Fitch:BofA spreads come out 108;Goldman widens 126% ahead of earnings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 18- Lackluster performance among major financial institutions is once again being reflected in widening credit default swap (CDS) spreads, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings commentary.

Spreads on Bank of America Corporation (reporting today) have widened 108% over the past three months. Similarly, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , (also reporting today) has seen CDS spreads sell off considerably, coming out 126%. 'Market concern over the continued impact of a slow economic recovery is intensifying pressure on BofA and Goldman,' said Allmendinger.

Similarly, CDS on Morgan Stanley (reporting Wednesday) sold off 123%. Additionally, CDS liquidity for Morgan Stanley has increased to trade in the first regional percentile. 'Credit protection on Morgan Stanley is pricing higher than for the other major US banks, likely on growing concerns over the firm's exposure to European debt,' said Allmendinger.

Companies reporting earnings this week are as follows:

American Express Company (FINANCIALS/General Financial)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 89 bps to 117 bps, an increase of 32%. The liquidity score on American Express Company decreased from 7.07 to 6.7 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the seventh percentile to the eighth percentile.

Bank of America Corporation (FINANCIALS/Banks)

Credit spreads have widened over the last three months, with the five-year point widening from 169 bps to 364 bps, an increase of 114%. The liquidity score on Bank of America Corporation decreased from 6.62 to 6.55 over the three-month period, causing a decrease in liquidity from trading in the second percentile to the fourth percentile.