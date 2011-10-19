TEXT-S&P lowers rtgs on class A1 to A4 MF2 senior ABLs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19-

OVERVIEW

-- MF2 Senior Loan is a CMBS transaction that was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd.

-- We have lowered our assumption with respect to the likely collection amount from the three properties backing the transaction's nonrecourse loan, which is due to mature in March 2012.

-- We have lowered our ratings on the class A1 to A4 MF2 senior ABLs and removed the ratings from CreditWatch negative.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered its ratings on the class A1 to A4 MF2 senior asset-backed loans (ABLs) issued under the MF2 Senior Loan transaction and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications (see list below).

On Oct. 4, 2011, we placed the ratings on the class A1 to A4 ABLs on CreditWatch negative because the cash flows from some properties (remaining properties are three office buildings in Tokyo) backing the transaction's nonrecourse loan underperformed the assumptions that we made when we reviewed our assessments of the values of the properties in October 2010.

We today lowered our ratings on the class A1 to A4 ABLs because we revised our net cash flow assumptions for the three properties backing the transaction's nonrecourse loan after considering a number of factors, including the performance of the properties, as well as current rent levels for similar types of assets. Following the revision, we lowered our assumption with regard to the likely collection amount from the properties. We currently assume the combined value of the properties to be about 51% of our initial underwriting value, down about 6% from the value we determined in our assessment in October 2010.

In this transaction, we assigned our ratings to the JPY25.4 billion class A1 to A4 senior ABLs extended to MF2 Godo Kaisha (MF2). The ABLs are backed by a JPY32.4 billion nonrecourse loan extended by MF2 to another company serving as the borrower special-purpose company (SPC). Apart from the class A1 to A4 ABLs, MF2 also has JPY7 billion worth of mezzanine loans.

This commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd., and ORIX Asset Management & Loan Services Corp. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in March 2014 for the class A1 ABL and the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the legal final maturity date for the class A2 to A4 ABLs.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATINGS LOWERED, OFF CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

MF2 Senior Loan

JPY25.4 billion senior ABLs due March 2014

Class To From Initial issue amount

A1 ABL AA- (sf) AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg JPY19.0 bil.

A2 ABL BB (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Neg JPY4.0 bil.

A3 ABL B (sf) BB (sf)/Watch Neg JPY1.4 bil.

A4 ABL B- (sf) BB- (sf)/Watch Neg JPY1.0 bil.