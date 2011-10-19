TEXT-S&P lowers rtg on MF2 Alpha CMBS transaction to 'CCC (sf)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 19
OVERVIEW
-- MF2 Alpha is a CMBS transaction that was arranged by Morgan Stanley
Japan Securities Co. Ltd.
-- We have lowered our assumption with respect to the likely collection
amount from the three properties backing the transaction's nonrecourse loan,
which is due to mature in March 2012.
-- We have lowered to 'CCC (sf)' our rating on MF2 Alpha's series 1
unsecured bonds.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'CCC (sf)' from 'B-
(sf)' its rating on the JPY7.0 billion series 1 unsecured bonds issued under the MF2 Alpha Godo
Kaisha (MF2 Alpha) transaction in September 2008 (see list below).
We today lowered our rating on the series 1 unsecured bonds issued by MF2
Alpha, as well as the ratings on the class A1 to A4 asset-backed loans (ABLs)
issued under the MF2 Senior Loan transaction, because we revised our net cash
flow assumptions for the three remaining properties (three office buildings in
Tokyo) backing the nonrecourse loan that backs both transactions. We
considered a number of factors in the revision, including the performance of
the properties, as well as current rent levels for similar types of assets.
Following the revision, we lowered our assumption with regard to the likely
collection amount from the properties. We currently assume the combined value
of the properties to be about 51% of our initial underwriting value, down
about 6% from the value we determined in our assessment in October 2010.
In the MF2 Alpha transaction, we assigned our ratings to the JPY7.0 billion
unsecured bonds issued by MF2 Alpha. The bonds are backed by a JPY7.0 billion
ABL (class B ABL; mezzanine loan) extended to MF2 Godo Kaisha (MF2). The class
B ABL that backs the bonds is, in turn, backed by a nonrecourse loan. The
nonrecourse loan, which was extended by MF2 to another company serving as the
borrower special-purpose company (SPC), was initially secured by four
properties. In addition to backing MF2 Alpha's class B ABL, the nonrecourse
loan also backs the class A1 to A4 senior ABLs (initial issue amount: JPY25.4
billion) issued under the MF2 Senior Loan transaction that have been rated by
Standard & Poor's.
This commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction was arranged by
Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd., and ORIX Asset Management & Loan
Services Corp. acts as the servicer for this transaction. The rating reflects
our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and the ultimate
repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in April
2014 for the unsecured bonds.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Loan Analysis," published March 12, 2007
"Methodology For Japanese CMBS Real Estate Evaluation," published March 12,
2007
RATING LOWERED
MF2 Alpha Godo Kaisha
JPY7.0 billion unsecured bonds due April 2014
To From Initial issue amount
CCC (sf) B- (sf) JPY7.0 bil.