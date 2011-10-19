TEXT-S&P lowers rtg on MF2 Alpha CMBS transaction to 'CCC (sf)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19

OVERVIEW

-- MF2 Alpha is a CMBS transaction that was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd.

-- We have lowered our assumption with respect to the likely collection amount from the three properties backing the transaction's nonrecourse loan, which is due to mature in March 2012.

-- We have lowered to 'CCC (sf)' our rating on MF2 Alpha's series 1 unsecured bonds.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'CCC (sf)' from 'B- (sf)' its rating on the JPY7.0 billion series 1 unsecured bonds issued under the MF2 Alpha Godo Kaisha (MF2 Alpha) transaction in September 2008 (see list below).

We today lowered our rating on the series 1 unsecured bonds issued by MF2 Alpha, as well as the ratings on the class A1 to A4 asset-backed loans (ABLs) issued under the MF2 Senior Loan transaction, because we revised our net cash flow assumptions for the three remaining properties (three office buildings in Tokyo) backing the nonrecourse loan that backs both transactions. We considered a number of factors in the revision, including the performance of the properties, as well as current rent levels for similar types of assets. Following the revision, we lowered our assumption with regard to the likely collection amount from the properties. We currently assume the combined value of the properties to be about 51% of our initial underwriting value, down about 6% from the value we determined in our assessment in October 2010.

In the MF2 Alpha transaction, we assigned our ratings to the JPY7.0 billion unsecured bonds issued by MF2 Alpha. The bonds are backed by a JPY7.0 billion ABL (class B ABL; mezzanine loan) extended to MF2 Godo Kaisha (MF2). The class B ABL that backs the bonds is, in turn, backed by a nonrecourse loan. The nonrecourse loan, which was extended by MF2 to another company serving as the borrower special-purpose company (SPC), was initially secured by four properties. In addition to backing MF2 Alpha's class B ABL, the nonrecourse loan also backs the class A1 to A4 senior ABLs (initial issue amount: JPY25.4 billion) issued under the MF2 Senior Loan transaction that have been rated by Standard & Poor's.

This commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction was arranged by Morgan Stanley Japan Securities Co. Ltd., and ORIX Asset Management & Loan Services Corp. acts as the servicer for this transaction. The rating reflects our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in April 2014 for the unsecured bonds.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATING LOWERED

MF2 Alpha Godo Kaisha

JPY7.0 billion unsecured bonds due April 2014

To From Initial issue amount

CCC (sf) B- (sf) JPY7.0 bil.