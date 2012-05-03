TEXT-Fitch affirms Coface's IFS at 'AA-'; otlk stbl

May 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Coface group's major insurance entities' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. The agency has also affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Coface S.A., the head entity of Coface, at 'A+'. The Outlooks on all ratings are Stable. The agency has also affirmed the Short-term IFS ratings of Coface S.A. and Coface Kreditversicherung AG, Coface's German insurance subsidiary, at 'F1+'.

The affirmations reflect Coface's solid financial profile at end-2011, as demonstrated by its sound underwriting performance reflected in an improved Fitch calculated combined ratio at 89% down from 92% in 2010, and a positive, albeit lower, EUR74m net profit partly due to non-recurrent items. The ratings also reflect its solid global business positioning; and its strong capital levels commensurate with the current rating.

The Stable Outlooks indicate the agency's expectations that Coface will uphold its current capital position and withstand expected increasing corporate insolvencies as a result of conservative underwriting measures implemented since mid-2011 in anticipation of a significant global economic slowdown.

Fitch views Coface's strategic importance to its parent company, Natixis ('A+'/Negative), as limited. Given Natixis' weaker financial profile, Fitch believes that its ability to provide support to Coface would be constrained. Overall, Fitch views Natixis' ownership of Coface as a drag to Coface's ratings.

Although unlikely in the medium term, factors that could trigger a rating upgrade include a new and financially stronger shareholding structure in which Coface's strategic importance increases at the same time as the group's standalone financial profile remains strong.

The ratings could be downgraded if the credit quality of Natixis deteriorates to the extent that capital is extracted from Coface to support Natixis; or Coface's standalone profile deteriorated as reflected in increased insolvencies leading to a combined ratio sustainably above 100% and a fall in its current capital levels.

Coface is the third-largest international credit insurer, with an estimated 20% global market share and gross written premiums of EUR1.35bn in 2011. The group's competitive advantages are its strong franchise, consistent strategy and IT systems that facilitate streamlined underwriting under strict guidelines. Coface has a strong standing in the complementary businesses of credit information, factoring and debt collection.

The rating actions are as follows:

Coface S.A.:

IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IFS affirmed at 'F1+'

Coface Kreditversicherung AG:

IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IFS affirmed at 'F1+'

Coface Assicurazioni Spa:

IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

Coface Austria Kreditversicherung AG:

IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

Coface North America Insurance Company:

IFS affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

Coface Finanz GmbH:

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Coface Deutschland AG:

Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable