TEXT-Fitch ups Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV to 'A';otlk stbl

May 03 - MILAN/LONDON, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV's (ABI) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'A' from 'A-', and Short-term IDR to 'F1' from 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also upgraded the senior unsecured ratings of the debt issued by ABI's subsidiaries Anheuser Busch InBev Worldwide Inc., Anheuser Busch Companies Inc. and Brandbrew SA at 'A' and 'F1'.

The upgrade reflects the steady de-leveraging achieved by ABI as of end December 2011, an expectation of further de-leveraging by end 2012 and Fitch's comfort that future financial policies, combined with very strong free cash flow (FCF) generation, will enable the company to maintain net debt/EBITDA at or below 2.0x.

The 'A' rating reflects ABI's resilient business profile, prospects for steady profit growth and superior FCF and profitability in the global alcoholic beverages industry underpinned by solid market position in the large beer markets of the US and Brazil. ABI's geographic diversification and well diversified brand portfolio by pricing point are also key rating factors.