TEXT-Fitch revises rtgs of 4 Indian-domiciled liquid funds

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 19- Fitch Ratings has changed the rating of four Indian-domiciled liquid funds to 'Fitch A1+mfs(ind)' from 'Fitch AAAmmf(ind)' rating in line with the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) guidelines dated 15 June 2011. The four liquid funds are Goldman Sachs Liquid Exchange traded Scheme (previously knows as Benchmark Liquid Exchange Traded Scheme), LIC MF Liquid Fund, UTI Money Market Fund, and UTI Liquid Fund Cash Plan.

Fitch has formally adopted the change from 10 October 2011. Funds rated 'Fitch A1+mfs(ind)' are considered to have an extremely strong degree of safety regarding timely payment of financial obligation. The main drivers for assigning this rating are the credit quality, maturity profile and liquidity of each fund's portfolio of assets and the capabilities and resources of their investment advisors.

Fitch assigns ratings to Indian short-term mutual funds on a scale of 'Fitch A1+mfs(ind)' through 'Fitch A4mfs(ind)', which are not internationally comparable. Funds managers only invest in 'Fitch A1+(ind)' or equivalent assets, with a maximum maturity of 90 days. They also restrict liquidity risk by maintaining around 10% of overnight exposure, investing in the most liquid assets and, for some of them, by having a line of credit facility from banks and financial institutions.