TEXT-Fitch affirms Lithuania at 'BBB'; stbl otlk

May 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Republic of Lithuania's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDR remain Stable. The agency has also affirmed Lithuania's Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3' and Country Ceiling at 'A'.

"Lithuania's progress in reducing its budget deficit, restoration of external competitiveness, declining external debt ratios and stabilisation in its banking sector point to an improving trend in its underlying credit profile," says Michele Napolitano, Associate Director in Fitch's Emerging Europe Sovereigns Team. "Nevertheless the eurozone crisis has heightened downside risks to the economic and financing environment."

Fiscal consolidation is on track. Lithuania's turnaround in public finances has increased confidence in its sovereign creditworthiness. The overall fiscal deficit reached 5.5% of GDP in 2011, down from 9.4% in 2009. The government targets a general government deficit of 3% of GDP in 2012 in order to qualify for euro membership in 2014. In Fitch's view the general government deficit target is realistic.

At 5.9%, real GDP growth in 2011 was the second fastest in the EU after Estonia. Although exports have remained an important growth driver, growth has become broad-based, with a solid recovery in domestic demand.