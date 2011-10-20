TEXT-Fitch:Airbus white tails unlikely despite USD financing disruptions in Europe

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 20- Fitch Ratings says that present disruptions to obtaining economical USD funding by
French banks, recently highlighted by European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company NV
(EADS, rated 'BBB+'/ Stable outlook) CEO, Louis Gallois, is not expected to have a
negative
impact on the scheduled commercial aircraft deliveries at Airbus in the short term.
Along with German banks, French banks have traditionally been the most actively
involved in Airbus aircraft financing, as a result of their shared links with
the Franco-German manufacturer. However, their ability to economically borrow
USD, the currency in which aircraft is typically financed, has been disrupted in
recent months. Nevertheless, Fitch believes that, in the short term at least,
this is unlikely to negatively affect scheduled Airbus deliveries, for two main
reasons.
Firstly, while French banks make up a significant part of fronting (syndicating)
aircraft finance transactions, a material portion of the exposure is passed on
to other members of the syndicate, which are often not French. Hence the
underlying total requirement of French banks to acquire USD is not significant
in relation to the total value of aircraft deliveries.
In cases where USD sourcing is an issue for French banks, banks domiciled in
other countries, whose access to USD has not been affected, are currently
stepping in and providing the necessary financing. These primarily include Asian
and US banks, but also other European banks, chiefly from Germany and the UK. In
some cases, anecdotal evidence suggests that airlines' home market banks are
also stepping in.
Secondly, close to all aircraft financing has already been secured for the next
three to six months, thus alleviating an immediate threat of delivery
disruptions and providing relatively clear visibility for financing until at
least Q112. Nevertheless, Fitch acknowledges the short time horizon of this
factor and will continue to monitor the extent of committed financing closely.
Not only does Fitch believe that an immediate financing crunch in relation to
Airbus aircraft is unlikely, the agency does not expect Airbus, or its parent
EADS, to materially increase its share of customer financing. While EADS has the
balance sheet capacity to provide a greater level of customer financing, Fitch
believes the company is likely to focus on its core manufacturing competencies
and prioritise acquisitions and funding development programmes in relation to
cash deployment, while protecting itself against potential late cancellation
threats via existing lower risk strategies such as overbooking.
Fitch also believes that some aircraft lessors have the capacity to increase
financing activity over the next 12 months. Furthermore, an increase in capital
markets activity by airlines is also seen as a potential development in aircraft
finance over the coming several years, in Fitch's view.