TEXT-S&P affirms Asian Development Bank 'AAA/A-1+' FC ratings

Jan 11 -
Overview
-- Following a review of the AsDB under our revised criteria for multilateral
lending institutions, we are affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' foreign currency ratings on the bank.
-- The stand-alone credit profile for the AsDB is 'aa+', reflecting our assessment of the
bank's "extremely strong" business profile and its "strong" financial profile, as our criteria
define these terms.
-- The ratings incorporate one notch of potential extraordinary shareholder support owing to
callable capital from 'AAA'-rated sovereigns.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank's credit strengths will remain
in place.
Rating Action
On Jan. 11, 2013, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+'
short-term foreign currency ratings on Asian Development Bank (AsDB). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on the AsDB reflect the bank's "extremely strong" business profile and its
"strong" financial profile, as our revised criteria for multilateral lending institutions (MLIs)
define these terms (see "Multilateral Lending Institutions And Other Supranationals Ratings
Methodology," published Nov. 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We
therefore consider the AsDB to have a stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of 'aa+'. The rating
also reflects one notch of potential extraordinary shareholder support over the SACP due to the
bank's callable capital.
The AsDB promotes the economic and social development of its members in the Asia-Pacific
region through loans, policy dialogues, technical assistance, equity investments, grants, and
guarantees. It is the third-largest MLI that we rate, after the International Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (foreign currency AAA/Stable/A-1+) and Inter-American
Development Bank (foreign currency AAA/Stable/A-1+). The bank benefits from strong
shareholder support and diversity.