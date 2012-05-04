TEXT-Fitch:Shyam risks reflected in Sistema's current rtgs

May 04 - Fitch Ratings says that JSFC Sistema's (Sistema) ('BB-'/Stable) exposure
to debt and losses under the current business plan at its majority-controlled subsidiary SSTL
(Shyam) in India is already reflected in Sistema's current ratings. A significant rise in
investments into Shyam may put pressure on Sistema's ratings but Fitch views this as an unlikely
event risk.
Fitch has always treated all obligations with potential recourse to Sistema holding company
(holdco) including debt at Shyam as Sistema holdco debt and included it into holdco leverage
metrics calculations. Any acceleration of Shyam's debt would not change its treatment by Fitch
while Sistema's current liquidity is sufficient to accommodate significant cash redemptions.
Sistema publicly disclosed that it guarantees approximately USD1.5bn of debt at Shyam.
Shyam's licenses were revoked by the Indian regulator from September 2012, and, unless the
company can find a solution to this conundrum or new regulatory initiatives are announced, it
may be forced to stop operations by then. This is likely to trigger an event of default under
its obligations, and creditors will be able to accelerate redemption of virtually all
outstanding debt.
Fitch views Sistema's current liquidity position as sufficient to absorb accelerated
redemptions at Shyam. Sistema reported that cash at the holdco level including highly liquid
deposits was USD1,800m covering holdco's 2012 debt maturities of USD681m, potentially releasing
above USD1bn of liquidity available at the start of 2012. This will be further boosted by
dividends from MTS ('BB+'/Stable) and Bashneft expected to contribute approximately
USD0.9bn to Sistema in 2012. Overall, Sistema holdco had a net cash position of USD564m at
end-2011.
Winding up Shyam's operations may be credit positive reducing the holdco's exposure to
further losses at this entity. Shyam is currently burning cash, it reported USD91m of negative
EBITDA (adjusted for USD346m non-cash license impairment charge) in Q411, on top of capex
necessary to develop this business. Shyam's operations are primarily funded with debt guaranteed
by Sistema. Drawing the line under this business would reduce Sistema's exposure to rising debt
at this entity, so that the holdco projected leverage as measured by the ratio of net debt
including off-balance sheet obligations to normalised dividends would remain comfortably below
4.3x, an upper limit that Fitch flagged as consistent with the current ratings.
Shyam may continue its operations but significant new investments above what is reflected in
the current business plan are unlikely. Shyam is understood to be interested in participating in
the new spectrum auction with an aim to at least restore its frequency portfolio. The recent
recommendation of TRAI, the Indian telecom authority, set price guidelines for the new auction
at up to 10 times higher compared with what operators paid in 2008. Sistema's management
commented that the recommended price would not be acceptable. Although the company is likely to
be making bidding decisions on a district by district basis, Fitch understands the management is
not prepared to pay a significant premium over the USD460m original licence cost, and the
management expects this to be offset against new spectrum payments.