TEXT-S&P summary: Russian Standard Bank JSC

Jan 11 -
==============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Russian Standard Bank JSC --------------------- 11-Jan-2013
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Nov-2008 B+/B B+/B
04-May-2007 BB-/B BB-/B
===============================================================================
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' stable outlook on Russian Standard Bank JSC (RSB)
reflects the balance between RSB's inherent concentrations on unsecured consumer lending in
Russia, and its leading position in retail banking, good earnings capacity, and continuous
inflow of customer deposits.
We would consider a negative rating action if shareholder decisions regarding dividend
policy and involvement in non-banking projects weakened the bank's capitalization or if the bank
demonstrated growth significantly greater than initially planned, with the risk-adjusted capital
ratio before diversification falling to less than 5%. Rating pressure could also stem from a
significant increase in credit costs beyond earnings-generation capacity due to worsening asset
quality.
A positive rating action might follow if RSB's systemic importance developed further, thanks
to a stronger retail customer deposit franchise or a sustainable improvement in its asset
quality, reflected in lower credit costs, tighter underwriting standards, and a lower growth
appetite.
Rationale
The ratings on RSB reflect our view of the bank's "moderate" business position, capital and
earnings, and risk position, as well as its "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, as our
criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'b+'.