TEXT-S&P summary: Russian Standard Bank JSC

Summary analysis -- Russian Standard Bank JSC --------------------- 11-Jan-2013

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: Russia

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Nov-2008 B+/B B+/B

04-May-2007 BB-/B BB-/B

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' stable outlook on Russian Standard Bank JSC (RSB) reflects the balance between RSB's inherent concentrations on unsecured consumer lending in Russia, and its leading position in retail banking, good earnings capacity, and continuous inflow of customer deposits.

We would consider a negative rating action if shareholder decisions regarding dividend policy and involvement in non-banking projects weakened the bank's capitalization or if the bank demonstrated growth significantly greater than initially planned, with the risk-adjusted capital ratio before diversification falling to less than 5%. Rating pressure could also stem from a significant increase in credit costs beyond earnings-generation capacity due to worsening asset quality.

A positive rating action might follow if RSB's systemic importance developed further, thanks to a stronger retail customer deposit franchise or a sustainable improvement in its asset quality, reflected in lower credit costs, tighter underwriting standards, and a lower growth appetite.

Rationale

The ratings on RSB reflect our view of the bank's "moderate" business position, capital and earnings, and risk position, as well as its "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'b+'.