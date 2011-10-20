TEXT-S&P rts River Rock's proposed $205 Mil. sr notes prelim B

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 20-

-- Native American casino operator River Rock Entertainment Authority (RREA) plans to issue $205 million in senior notes to refinance its existing notes due Nov. 1, 2011.

-- We are assigning the proposed notes our preliminary 'B-' issue-level rating.

-- All existing ratings, including our 'B-' issuer credit rating, remain on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The CreditWatch listing reflects the very short timeframe within which to execute the transaction and the likelihood that we would lower our rating into the 'CCC' category if any impediments arise that may prohibit a successful closing.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'B-' issue-level rating to Sonoma County, Calif.-based River Rock Entertainment Authority's (RREA's) proposed $205 million senior notes consisting of $110 million series A senior notes due 2018 and $95 million series B tax-exempt senior notes due 2018. The rating on the notes is preliminary, pending our review of final documentation. We do not assign recovery ratings to Native American debt issues because there are sufficient uncertainties surrounding the exercise of creditor rights against a sovereign nation. These include whether the Bankruptcy Code would apply; whether a U.S. court would ultimately be the appropriate venue to settle such a matter; and to what extent a creditor would be able to enforce any judgment against the sovereign nation.

"Our existing ratings on RREA, including our 'B-' issuer credit rating, remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Dec. 9, 2010," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Halchak. RREA was created to operate the River Rock Casino for the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians (the Tribe).

RREA plans to use the proceeds from the proposed transaction to refinance its existing senior notes and fund additional capital spending related to the development of an emergency access road. Concurrent with the closing of the proposed transaction, $27.6 million of debt previously held at the Tribe (unrated) will become a subordinated obligation of RREA.

Our 'B-' issuer credit rating on RREA remains on CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was placed on Dec. 9, 2010. The CreditWatch listing reflects RREA's near-term refinancing needs associated with its $200 million senior notes due Nov. 1, 2011, as well as other debt held at the Tribe. The proposed refinancing transaction would address both debt issues. However, given the very short timeframe within which to execute the proposed transaction, we would likely lower our rating into the 'CCC' category if any hurdles arise that may prohibit a successful closing.

In the event of a successful close, we expect to affirm our issuer credit rating at 'B-' with a stable rating outlook. We believe that, despite the threat of new competition entering the market over the intermediate term, RREA will generate cash flow sufficient to support the proposed capital structure. Last year, the Department of the Interior granted land into trust for the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria (Graton Tribe), a federally recognized Native American tribe. We believe the Graton Tribe intends to build a casino in Rohnert Park, Calif., approximately 35 miles from the River Rock Casino. Although the Graton Tribe must negotiate a compact with California and obtain financing before moving forward with the project, we view the land-into-trust decision as significant progress toward the casino opening. Although there is limited clarity around the size, scope, and timing of the project, our rating incorporates a scenario that the Graton casino opens in 2014 and RREA's EBITDA subsequently declines in the mid to high 30% range due to this new competition. Management believes that EBITDA declines will be somewhat less and mitigating actions could result in the net impact being below 30%.

