TEXT-S&P summary: Schoeller Arca Systems Holding B.V.

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 08 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Schoeller Arca Systems Holding B.V. ----------- 08-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: CCC/Negative/-- Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Plastics
products, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Sep-2010 CCC/-- CCC/--
24-Feb-2010 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Netherlands-based plastic packaging manufacturer Schoeller Arca Systems Holding B.V. (Schoeller) reflect our view of the group's liquidity profile as "weak" under our criteria, along with its highly leveraged business risk profile, and vulnerable business risk profile. We factor into our assessment Schoeller's very aggressive financial policy, which is evident in its highly leveraged capital structure and high tolerance for tight covenant headroom. As a result, we believe that there remains a material risk of a covenant breach in 2012, which constrains our ratings on the group.
These rating weaknesses are partially mitigated by Schoeller's leading market position in the niche and competitive reusable plastic container market, its improving customer diversity, and the signing of a significant new long-term contract with IFCO Systems (part of Brambles Ltd. ; BBB+/Stable/--).
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.