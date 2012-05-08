TEXT-S&P summary: Google Inc.

May 08 -

Summary analysis -- Google Inc. ----------------------------------- 08-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: United States

State/Province: California

Primary SIC: Computer related

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 38259K

Mult. CUSIP6: 38259L

Mult. CUSIP6: 38259M

Mult. CUSIP6: 38259P

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Jul-2010 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

Rationale

The ratings on Mountain View, Calif.-based search-based advertising service provider Google Inc. reflect its "minimal" financial risk profile, its "strong" business risk profile (as defined in Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria), and our belief that the company will maintain the technical, managerial, and financial wherewithal to adapt to evolving market and delivery transitions. Operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA is below 0.5x, with cash balances of about $49 billion.

With fiscal 2011 revenues approaching $38 billion, Google has solidified its position as the leading Internet search engine (with a global market share of about 60%) and is actively exploring other revenue opportunities in mobile, display, video, and hosted solutions. Standard & Poor's expects that the search, mobile advertising, and display (including video) businesses will continue to experience healthy growth over the long term as consumers spend more time online and marketers shift advertising budgets toward online channels. Although the majority of its fees come from online ad spending, Google benefited from the shift to online advertising from traditional media during the recent economic downturn. In addition, its revenues are not concentrated in specific geographies, customers, or vertical markets. EBITDA margins are high and relatively stable--in the mid-40% area--due to its limited fixed-cost structure.