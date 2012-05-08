TEXT-S&P summary: Google Inc.

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 08 -
Summary analysis -- Google Inc. ----------------------------------- 08-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/A-1+ Country: United States
State/Province: California
Primary SIC: Computer related
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 38259K
Mult. CUSIP6: 38259L
Mult. CUSIP6: 38259M
Mult. CUSIP6: 38259P
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Jul-2010 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
Rationale
The ratings on Mountain View, Calif.-based search-based advertising service provider Google Inc. reflect its "minimal" financial risk profile, its "strong" business risk profile (as defined in Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria), and our belief that the company will maintain the technical, managerial, and financial wherewithal to adapt to evolving market and delivery transitions. Operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA is below 0.5x, with cash balances of about $49 billion.
With fiscal 2011 revenues approaching $38 billion, Google has solidified its position as the leading Internet search engine (with a global market share of about 60%) and is actively exploring other revenue opportunities in mobile, display, video, and hosted solutions. Standard & Poor's expects that the search, mobile advertising, and display (including video) businesses will continue to experience healthy growth over the long term as consumers spend more time online and marketers shift advertising budgets toward online channels. Although the majority of its fees come from online ad spending, Google benefited from the shift to online advertising from traditional media during the recent economic downturn. In addition, its revenues are not concentrated in specific geographies, customers, or vertical markets. EBITDA margins are high and relatively stable--in the mid-40% area--due to its limited fixed-cost structure.
