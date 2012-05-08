版本:
TEXT-S&P ratings - Quicksilver Resources Inc.

May 08 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Quicksilver Resources Inc. ----------------------------- 08-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Texas

Primary SIC: Oil and gas

exploration

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 74837M

Mult. CUSIP6: 74837R

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-May-2012 B/-- B/--

23-Jun-2009 B+/-- B+/--

02-Mar-2009 B/-- B/--

26-Jan-2009 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$475 mil 8.25% sr nts due 08/01/2015 B- 08-May-2012

US$600 mil 11.75% sr nts due 01/01/2016 B- 08-May-2012

US$300 mil 9.125% sr nts due 08/15/2019 B- 08-May-2012

US$350 mil 7.125% sr sub nts due 04/01/2016 CCC+ 08-May-2012

