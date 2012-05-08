TEXT-Fitch cuts Rockies Express Pipeline to 'BBB-'; outlook to negative

May 08 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt for Rockies Express Pipeline LLC (REX) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and the company's short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. A total of $3 billion of long term debt is affected by the rating action.

A complete list of ratings is shown below.

Key Rating Factors: The rating downgrade and Negative Outlook reflect the uncertainty resulting from changing North American natural gas supply and demand dynamics. Growing Marcellus and Utica shale production on the east end of the REX system will likely diminish the value of long-haul capacity from the Rockies to the east part of the system and hinder REX's ability to re-contract capacity in 2019 at current rates.

During the winter months of 2012, system utilization dropped to approximately 70% after running mostly full from the time REX became operational. While in theory, REX could take advantage of changing markets by connecting with Marcellus and Utica supplies to backhaul to the Midwest, the construction of pipeline laterals could require a significant financial commitment. Without specific projects with firm shipper support, any potential benefits from organic growth opportunities cannot be relied on. Furthermore, the sale of Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P.'s (KMP) 50% interest in REX mandated by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) adds to the near-term uncertainty.

Favorable rating considerations include: Stability in revenues generated under 10-year firm shipper contracts with a 7.3 year average remaining life; moderate counterparty exposure with the majority of volumes committed to creditworthy shippers; low regulatory risk with FERC approved transportation rates fixed through 2019; a pipeline route with 31 delivery interconnections that provides shippers significant market flexibility; minimal liquidity requirements; and safety and environmental concerns lower than for most pipelines due to the newness of the pipe and pre-operational pressure testing.

Forward Expectations: While debt to EBITDA of approximately 5.5 times (x) is above average for the rating category, the quality of cash flows is extremely strong. REX's revenues through 2018 are very predictable; it pays no income taxes, and maintenance capital expenditures are modest, which Fitch estimates at between $8 million and $12 million annually. As a result, REX's cash available to service debt compares favorably with higher-rated corporate-owned interstate pipelines. However, future participation in large organic growth projects to access Marcellus and Utica production could require significant funding and change REX's financial profile.

Liquidity is Adequate: REX has access to a $100 million unsecured credit facility due April 2014 with minimal liquidity needs. At Dec. 31, 2011 and March 31, 2012, REX had no outstanding short-term debt. REX made no borrowings under the facility in 2011 or the last three quarters of 2010. The revolver has a maximum debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.0 to 1.0. REX has $500 million of notes maturing in July 2013.

Catalysts for Future Rating Actions: Possible catalysts for negative rating actions include a weakening of market conditions for REX capacity that will likely make capacity re-contracting more difficult or a change in operating strategy that elevates risk. Possible catalysts for positive rating actions include improving market conditions for capacity renewal on REX or contractually supported organic growth projects that increase the value of capacity and /or improves credit metrics.

REX is the builder and owner of the Rockies Express interstate natural gas pipeline. REX is 50% owned by KMP (rated 'BBB'), 25% by Sempra Energy (rated 'BBB+'), and, as of May 1, 2012, 25% by Phillips 66. KMP has reached an agreement with the FTC to divest of certain assets as a necessary step in its approval of Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s acquisition of El Paso Corp. Among assets to be sold is KMP's 50% interest in REX. The sale of REX is expected to close in the second half of 2012.

Fitch downgrades the following ratings with a Negative Outlook:

--IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';

--Senior notes to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';

--Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2'.