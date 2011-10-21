TEXT-S&P affirms GCUK 'B-'rating;outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 21- Standard & Poor's Rating Services said today that it affirmed its 'B-' corporate credit rating on U.K.-based managed network communications services provider Global Crossing Telecommunications Ltd. (GCUK). The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we affirmed our issue rating on the GBP270.2 million-equivalent senior secured notes issued by Global Crossing (U.K.) Finance PLC at 'B-', in line with the corporate credit rating on GCUK. The recovery rating on the notes is unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The affirmation follows the completion of the acquisition of GCUK by fiber-based communications services provider Level 3 Communications Inc. (Level 3; B-/Positive/--) on Oct. 4, 2011.

Based on public statements by Level 3, the company intends to redeem in full the senior secured notes due 2014 issued by Global Crossing (U.K.) Finance. We therefore expect to withdraw both the corporate credit and the issue ratings on the scheduled redemption date of Nov. 3, 2011.

Although we recognize that GCUK continues as a legal entity, since it is now a subsidiary of Level 3, we analyze it on a consolidated basis with Level 3.

