TEXT-Fitch afrms Silver Tower Funding Ltd/Silver Tower Funding LLC at 'F1sf'

Oct 21- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Silver Tower Funding Ltd/Silver Tower Funding LLC's (collectively Silver Tower) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) notes' Short-term rating at 'F1sf' following a satisfactory review of the programme.

The review consisted of an analysis of the conduit's performance, following on-site discussions with the management of Commerzbank in Frankfurt ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'), which acts as the programme sponsor and conduit administrator. The review covered commercial paper (CP) issuance, IT administration systems, administrative procedures, credit policies and portfolio composition.

Silver Tower Silver Tower Funding Ltd. and its subsidiary Silver Tower US Funding, LLC (collectively Silver Tower), are bankruptcy-remote, special purpose entities established to issue USD and euro-denominated CP. The proceeds of the various debt issuances are used to purchase corporate loans, trade receivables, lease receivables and other financial assets, each via a bankruptcy-remote purchasing company. USCP issuance may have maturities up to 270 days and ECP issuance maturities up to 364 days.