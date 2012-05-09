版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 9日 星期三 15:10 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's changes JAFZ's outlook to developing; afrms B2 CFR & sukuk rtgs

May 09 Jebel Ali Free Zone FZE ("JAFZ")

* Moody's changes JAFZ's outlook to developing from negative; affirms B2 CFR and sukuk ratings

