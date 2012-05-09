TEXT-S&P rts Fosse Master Issuer's series 2012-1 U.K. RMBS nts

May 09 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned preliminary ratings to Fosse Master Issuer's series 2012-1 notes.

-- This will be the 10th issuance from the Fosse master trust.

-- A pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over U.K. properties will collateralize the notes.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary credit ratings to Fosse Master Issuer PLC's mortgage-backed notes series 2012-1 (see list below).

In addition, Fosse Master Issuer will issue subordinated unrated class Z notes. The general reserve fund will decrease in percentage terms to 3.48% from 3.61% prior to the 2012-1 issuance. Overall credit enhancement will be 19.10% for the class A notes and 17.81% for the class B notes, as further class Z notes will be issued. On the closing date, Fosse will purchase additional collateral in connection with this transaction.

This transaction will be the 10th issuance from the Fosse master trust. We anticipate that the mortgage collateral pool at closing will increase to approximately GBP20.7 billion.

A pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over properties in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland will collateralize the notes. Alliance & Leicester PLC (whose assets and liabilities Santander UK PLC assumed in May 2010) historically originated all of the loans in the trust. Subsequently, credit policy and risk management at Alliance & Leicester were aligned with those of Santander UK, to the extent possible given the system constraints.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at

RATINGS LIST

Fosse Master Issuer PLC

Floating-Rate Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2012-1

Class Prelim. Prelim.

rating amount

1A1 A-1+ (sf) TBD

2A1 AAA (sf) TBD

2A2 AAA (sf) TBD

3A1 AAA (sf) TBD

2B1 AA (sf) TBD

Z NR (sf) TBD

NR--Not rated.

TBD--To be determined.