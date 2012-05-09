TEXT-S&P summary: Caterpillar Inc.

BRIEF-Where Food Comes From Q4 rev rose 9 pct to $3 mln
* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 09 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Caterpillar Inc. ------------------------------ 09-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: United States
State/Province: Illinois
Primary SIC: Construction
machinery
Mult. CUSIP6: 149123
Mult. CUSIP6: 14912M
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Jun-2003 A/A-1 A/A-1
22-May-1997 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Peoria, Ill.-based construction and mining equipment and diesel engine manufacturer Caterpillar Inc. reflect the company's "strong" business risk profile and its "modest" financial risk profile. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects that the company will remain No. 1 in the cyclical global construction equipment market and maintain its solid cash flow generation as well as its demonstrated ability to remain profitable, even at the bottom of an economic cycle. In addition to its manufacturing operations, Caterpillar also has a large captive finance company, Caterpillar Financial Services Corp. (CFSC), whose profitability partially offsets volatile performance in the company's equipment operations.
* AAON reports record revenue and earnings for 2016 despite a slump in fourth quarter results
* Integra LifeSciences reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and updates 2017 full-year guidance