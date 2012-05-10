TEXT-S&P keeps Bankia, BFA rtgs on watch neg on recent news

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22
Overview
-- On May 7, 2012, Mr. Rodrigo Rato, the president of Bankia S.A. (Bankia) and its parent company, Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. (BFA), announced his intention to resign.
-- On May 9, 2012, BFA announced it intends to request a conversion into share capital of the preferred shares held by the state through the Fondo de Restructuracion Bancaria, which could result in the state owning a controlling stake in BFA and, therefore, indirectly in Bankia.
-- In our view, there is increased uncertainty about Bankia and BFA's financial strength and their future direction.
-- According to a Bank of Spain communication on May 9, 2012, Bankia and BFA are working on a restructuring plan to strengthen their capital positions.
-- Our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings on Bankia and our 'BB-' long-term rating on BFA remain on CreditWatch negative. We have also placed our 'B' short-term rating on BFA on CreditWatch negative.
-- In addition to reflecting the foregoing, the CreditWatch reflects the possible revision of our views on the economic risk and industry risk factors affecting Spain's banking system, and how this could affect Bankia's stand-alone credit profile.
Rating Action
On May 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Spanish bank Bankia S.A., and the 'BB-' long-term counterparty credit rating on its parent holding company, Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. (BFA), remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on April 30, 2012. We also placed our 'B' short-term counterparty credit rating on BFA on CreditWatch negative.
