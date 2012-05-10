版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 17:20 BJT

TEXT-S&P summary: Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.

May 10 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. ----------------- 10-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Marshall Islands

Primary SIC: Water

Transportation

of Freight, NEC

Mult. CUSIP6: 639365

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Nov-2006 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Marshall Islands-registered dry-bulk shipping company Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (Navios Holdings or the group) is constrained by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's high operating risk in the cyclical and volatile dry-bulk shipping industry and by its record of aggressive growth. In addition, we believe Navios Holdings' financial risk profile is likely to prove "aggressive" over the industry cycle.

