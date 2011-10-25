TEXT-Fitch afrms BSkyB at 'BBB+';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25- Fitch Ratings has affirmed the UK's leading pay-TV operator, British Sky Broadcasting Group plc's (Sky) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable.

One of Sky's key strengths is the robustness of its pay-TV business despite the challenging macroeconomic environment and continued competitive pressure from other triple-play services operators in the UK. The Stable Outlook is underpinned by the continued strong growth evident in the company's recent results for the three months ending September 2011, with a 8.6% and 13.7% increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, respectively. Leverage remains low, with unadjusted net debt/LTM EBITDA of 0.5x at the end of June 2011, although this should increase for the financial year to June 2012 as the company plans to buy back GBP750m of its own shares and pay a dividend 20% higher than in FYE11.

"The strong results for the quarter to September shows that operationally, things are back to normal at Sky after the withdrawal of the News Corp bid," says Damien Chew, Senior Director in Fitch's European Telecoms, Media and Technology team. "Several regulatory issues are still unresolved but Fitch does not see these making a serious dent in Sky's strong financial profile."

Sky has significantly strengthened and broadened its content portfolio over the last few years, with sports providing only one element of a wider service offering. High Definition (HD) TV has been a significant driver of subscriber growth and further investment in technology now allows customers to access Sky's content across various devices either at home or on the move. Sky has been successful in getting more customers to take all three of Sky's television, telephony and broadband services (28% at end-September 2011 versus 23% a year ago), which should help customer retention.

Regulatory pressure is one source of concern for Sky's core pay-TV business. Ongoing regulatory investigations include:

-- The wholesale prices Sky can charge for its premium sports channels, Sky Sports 1 and 2.

-- Sky's exclusive rights to broadcast movies from the six major Hollywood studios in the first subscription pay-TV window.

-- The recent European Court of Justice ruling that decoder devices to watch Premier League football content cannot be sold on an exclusive basis in individual European markets. Sky currently has the rights to distribute Premier League football in the UK.

The outcomes of these regulatory cases are hard to predict but Fitch's downside scenario analysis indicates that Sky's rating has enough headroom to absorb adverse effects of these decisions, should they materialise.

Greater competition is the main source of uncertainty for Sky's credit profile over the longer term. Fibre broadband network investments by Virgin Media Inc (Virgin Media, 'BB+'/Stable) and BT Group plc ('BBB'/Stable) could intensify competition leading to margin pressure at Sky. In particular, video content from the likes of Google , Apple and Amazon , together with very high-speed broadband access may provide attractive alternatives to Sky's service offerings.

Fitch considers funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage of 2.0x in the medium term as a ceiling for the current rating. Leverage on this measure was 1.1x at FYE11, and is conservatively expected to rise to around 1.6x at FYE12, driven mainly by management's share buyback plans. Given that Sky maintains its resilient market position, the rating can tolerate temporary spikes in leverage above this threshold as long as there is a clear path to leverage returning under the 2.0x level. Any adverse change in industry trends, either driven by regulation or technology, which erode Sky's current competitive position could also put downward pressure on Sky's credit rating.

Sky's concentration of business in a single country and sector is a constraint on the rating.

The group's liquidity profile is robust. Sky had GBP1.35bn in cash and short-term deposits (as of 30 June 2011), an undrawn revolving credit facility of GBP750m which matures in July 2013, and does not have any bond repayments until October 2015.