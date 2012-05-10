版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 17:33 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns (P)Aa3 to proposed ELM B.V. repack notes

May 10 ELM B.V & UBS Limited

* Moody's assigns (P)Aa3 to proposed ELM B.V. repack notes; reviews for downgrade

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐