版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 20:59 BJT

TEXT-S&P ratings - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc

May 10 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. --------------- 10-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/-- Country: United States

State/Province: California

Primary SIC: Computer related

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 50077B

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Apr-2012 B/-- B/--

03-May-2010 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$625 mil 10.% sr secd nts due 06/01/2017 B 13-Apr-2012

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐