TEXT-S&P ratings - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc

PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as investors look for rate hike clues from Fed

Feb 22 Gold held firm on Wednesday after falling as much as 1 percent the session before, with investors waiting for minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting for clues on the timing of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,236 per ounce at 0054 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 percent to $1,237. * Data showed the U.S. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at 53.9 in February, down from 55.6 in January and expe