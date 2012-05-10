版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 21:00 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Inmet's proposed senior unsecured notes B1, outlook stable

May 10 Inmet Mining Corporation (Inmet)

