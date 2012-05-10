版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 21:04 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns B1 rating to Ryland's proposed $150 million convertible senior notes; outlook stable

May 10 The Ryland Group, Inc. (Ryland)

* Moody's assigns B1 rating to Ryland's proposed $150 million convertible senior notes; outlook stable

