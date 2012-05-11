TEXT-S&P summary: Nestle S.A.

May 11 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Nestle S.A. ----------------------------------- 11-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Switzerland
Primary SIC: Food
preparations,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 641069
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Aug-2007 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
23-Nov-1981 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Switzerland-based Nestle S.A. (and related entities), the
largest player worldwide in the stable and cash-generative branded and
packaged food industry, reflect the group's excellent business profile and
modest financial risk profile.
With consolidated sales of Swiss franc (CHF) 83.6 billion in 2011, Nestle
enjoys a well diversified business portfolio. It has leading market shares
worldwide in numerous product categories, including soluble coffee, bottled
water, dairy products, nutrition and infant nutrition, ice cream, frozen
prepared dishes, culinary products, pet care, and chocolate. The group
benefits from strong brands, proven innovation skills, and above-average
geographic diversification. With 29 billionaire brands, the group generates
large sales volumes from retailers. This, combined with strong global brands,
shields Nestle from the penetration of private labels.