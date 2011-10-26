TEXT-Fitch:EM corporate credit improvement running out of steam

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 26- Fitch Ratings says that the overall trend in improving corporate credit quality across major emerging markets (EM) reflecting the recovery from the 2009 global recession appears to be running out of steam, yet credit profiles remain solid.

With global economic prospects appearing increasingly challenged, analytical focus has shifted towards financial flexibility and liquidity factors and the evaluation of issuers' capacity to absorb shocks. Fitch's corporate ratings across emerging markets appear robust. Since 2009, emerging market economies have continued to grow, even in the face of weak trends and prospects across the developed world.

Across the portfolio of EM corporate ratings, the share of Stable Outlooks decreased to 82% as of September 2011 (September 2010: 79%) from 85% as of June 2011. Positive Outlooks make up 11% (September 2010: 8%) of the coverage and Negative Outlooks 7% (September 2010: 13%). Fitch's expectations for corporate operating and financial profiles are conservative and reflect continuing uncertainties about the outlook following the recession and financial crisis of 2009.

A high profile example of the economic slowdown in EM is the recent deceleration in Brazil's economic activity. Fitch expects GDP growth in Brazil to be 3.6% in 2011 and 3.7% in 2012, compared to previous forecasts of 4% and 4.5%, respectively. This growth is expected to be underpinned by consumer spending, robust labor markets and government infrastructure and housing programs. The recent economic slowdown is due to the effects of monetary tightening, the withdrawal of counter-cyclical fiscal measures and a moderation in the fiscal stance. The slowdown in Brazil's economy is reflected in the depreciation of the real, which until recently had gained 40% in value against the US dollar since 2008. The recent downturn in commodity prices, a slowing domestic economy and increased economic uncertainty are expected to ease inflation.

Allegations of poor corporate governance at certain Chinese companies continued to be a hot discussion topic during September 2011. Anonymous Analytics has joined the growing list of short-sellers issuing reports alleging fraud, malpractice and false accounting by Chinese corporates, this time focusing on Chaoda Modern Agriculture. This follows high-profile reports from, among others, Muddy Waters on Sino-Forest Corporation in June 2011 and Orient Paper Inc in June 2010.

On September 29 Fitch commented that the increased market volatility and uncertainty introduced by these 'whistleblowing' short sellers in China is likely to outweigh any positives for investors from improved corporate governance and transparency (see 'Whistleblowing Short Sellers a Double-Edged Sword' at www.fitchratings.com).

Central and Eastern European (CEE) corporate issuers are likely to be most directly exposed to any stresses and problems in the euro zone countries, as (CEE) economies are increasingly integrated with and dependent on European Union economic performance and prospects. The impact of recession in Western Europe on the CEE economies in 2009 was illustrated by the depth of contraction seen in the region.

