TEXT-S&P revises Navios Maritime Acq outlook to neg, afrms 'B' rtg

May 11 -
Overview
-- Trading conditions in the product tanker shipping industry remain
difficult in our view, prompting us to revise our charter rate assumptions for
2012-2013 downward.
-- Pressure on Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp.'s earnings and credit
measures has increased, given the uncertain industry outlook and the company's
higher debt due to its recent acquisition of new vessels.
-- We are revising our outlook on Navios Acquisition to negative from
stable and affirming our 'B' rating on the company.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Navios Acquisition might
be unable to improve its credit measures to a rating-commensurate level in the
near to medium term.
Rating Action
On May 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Marshall Island-registered tanker shipping company Navios Maritime Acquisition
Corp. (Navios Acquisition) to negative from stable. At the same time, we
affirmed our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on the company.