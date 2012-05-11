TEXT-S&P Ratings - Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp.

May 11 -
Ratings -- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. ---------------------- 11-May-2012
Standard & Poor's contact: Izabela Listowska, Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-127
CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: Marshall Islands
Primary SIC: Water
transportation
services, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 63938M
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Oct-2010 B/-- B/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$505 mil 8.625% First Priority Ship
(includes proposed increase of US$105m) 1st
mtg bnd due 11/01/2017 B 01-Oct-2010