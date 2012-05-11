版本:
TEXT-S&P Ratings - Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp.

May 11 -

Ratings -- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. ---------------------- 11-May-2012

Standard & Poor's contact: Izabela Listowska, Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-127

CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/-- Country: Marshall Islands

Primary SIC: Water

transportation

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 63938M

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Oct-2010 B/-- B/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$505 mil 8.625% First Priority Ship

(includes proposed increase of US$105m) 1st

mtg bnd due 11/01/2017 B 01-Oct-2010

