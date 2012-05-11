TEXT-S&P:Micron rtgs unaffected by planned Elpida purchase

May 11 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services announced today that Micron Technology Inc.'s
(rated 'BB-' with a negative outlook) negotiation to acquire Elpida Memory Inc.'s
business from Court-appointed trustees does not have an immediate impact on our ratings on the
company, due to the numerous uncertainties related to the potential transaction. These
uncertainties include timing, ultimate success, costs, structure and funding sources, as well as
visibility into Elpida's performance and investment requirements. Partially offsetting these
concerns, Micron does have flexibility within its current rating, including debt capacity,
approximately $3 billion of pro forma cash, and prospects for an earnings recovery over the
coming year. In addition, if successful, the combination could enhance Micron's position in the
DRAM and the overall memory market.
To date, neither Micron nor the office of Elpida's trustees has announced
potential consideration which could be paid for the acquisition, though the
media has reported amounts in excess of $2.5 billion. In addition, Micron's
capital expenditures to integrate Elpida's capacity could be an incremental
cost, offset over time by potential capital expenditure and other synergies,
as well as mobile DRAM business growth. We note that Micron's capital
expenditures amounted to over 20% of revenue in the March quarter and,
according to DRAMExchange, its pro forma revenue share of the mobile DRAM
market with Elpida would increase to 13% from 4% at present on a stand-alone
basis.
In our research update on Micron dated April 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's noted
that our 'BB-' rating on Micron and our negative rating outlook reflect
current weak memory market conditions, near-term potential acquisition
spending in support of industry consolidation, and increased leverage.
Micron's negotiations to acquire Elpida are a demonstration of its continued
participation in semiconductor memory industry consolidation.
If Micron's acquisition spending and acquisition integration costs increase
such that leverage approaches 3x or more, we could lower the ratings. We note
that Micron has some room within its rating for additional leverage,
considering that its debt to EBITDA represented 1.8x at March, pro forma for
$870 million senior convertible notes issued in April, the proceeds of which
have bolstered liquidity and could be used to help fund the Elpida
acquisition. Micron's liquidity amounts to about $3 billion, with about $2
billion in cash as of March 2012 and the $870 million April convertible notes
issuance.
Micron's EBITDA has declined over 30% year over year to $2.1 billion for the
12 months ended March 2012. We expect EBITDA to remain at this level for
fiscal 2012 and to recover much of the decline in fiscal 2013, supported by
solid state drive (SSD) spending, DRAM sector consolidation, recovery of the
hard-disk drive sector, and industry inventory replacement.